Locals prepare for climate march on DC
Sarah Fadem and Mike Weber of Pownal talk and have fun as they build bumble bees for the upcoming People's Climate March on Washington. Bennington College students Sarah Fadem, Olivia Rosenberg, Kaitlyn Plukas, and Sabrina Melendez from the Bennington Environmental Action Group work together on a bumble bee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC