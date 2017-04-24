Letter: Not enough respect
Editor of the Reformer: As it should be, there is an overriding concern for safety issues as the marijuana legalization snail bill creeps through the byzantine loops of the Legislature, so much so, that the safety issues are secure, but the legalization bill is in danger of dying, until further notice. Yet, just a stone's throw away from Montpelier we are witnessing the nation of Canada in the process of legalizing marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|22 hr
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC