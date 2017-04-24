Letter: Not enough respect

Letter: Not enough respect

Editor of the Reformer: As it should be, there is an overriding concern for safety issues as the marijuana legalization snail bill creeps through the byzantine loops of the Legislature, so much so, that the safety issues are secure, but the legalization bill is in danger of dying, until further notice. Yet, just a stone's throw away from Montpelier we are witnessing the nation of Canada in the process of legalizing marijuana.

