Letter: Act 46 is fundamentally flawed

Editor of the Reformer: Act 46 is nothing more the Vermont Legislature's misguided attempt to solve the wrong problem. The basic logic being used in this situation by Montpelier could be equally well applied to the 251 historic Vermont inefficiencies known as the cities, towns and gores, all of which are deep in the sort of redundancies of resources for which the schools are currently taking the heat.

