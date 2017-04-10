Hearing to focus on campaign finance
Secretary of State Jim Condos and Attorney General TJ Donovan have announced a slate of public meetings of the Joint Committee on Campaign Finance Education, Compliance and Reform. The meeting in Bennington will be held Tuesday at the Bennington Firehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Four other public meetings will be held around the state.
