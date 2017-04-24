Health department preparing doctors f...

Health department preparing doctors for opioid rule changes

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The Vermont Health Department is working to ensure that health care providers across the state are ready for new rules that take effect on July 1, 2017, which regulate how opioid-based painkillers are prescribed to patients who need them, while minimizing the risk of abuse.

