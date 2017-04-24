Health department preparing doctors for opioid rule changes
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The Vermont Health Department is working to ensure that health care providers across the state are ready for new rules that take effect on July 1, 2017, which regulate how opioid-based painkillers are prescribed to patients who need them, while minimizing the risk of abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|3 hr
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC