Havreluk tapped to fill interim manag...

Havreluk tapped to fill interim manager position, hall use discussed

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Deerfield Valley News

Selectboard members appointed Gretchen Havreluk to serve as interim town manager after an executive session at their regular meeting Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Deerfield Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Mar 30 Safe Space Snowfl... 9
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC