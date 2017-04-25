Food Shortage Leading to Starvation of Orphan Bear Cubs

Wildlife experts from Vermont and New Hampshire are finding more starving bear cubs than usual, and experts are blaming an increase in births a year ago and a food shortage in the fall. This photo released Monday, April 24, 2017, by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department shows one of several bear cubs found the previous Monday starving in Guildhall, Vt., after a shortage of wild food supplies in parts of the state last fall.

