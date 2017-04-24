Food shortage leading to starvation of orphan bear cubs

This photo released Monday, April 24, 2017, by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department shows one of several bear cubs found the previous Monday starving in Guildhall, Vt., after a shortage of wild food supplies in parts of the state last fall. The cubs were sent to a bear rehabilitator in New Hampshire who will care for the cubs until they can be returned to the wild.

