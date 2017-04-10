Documents: Immigrants' ID card info was fed to Customs

Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Robert Ide testifies before the state's Senate Government Operations Committee on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Montpelier, Vt. Newly released emails show DMV investigators were sending personal information on people who they believe fraudulently applied for driver identification cards, often used by people in the country illegally, to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

