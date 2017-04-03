Cartoonist laureate says world has ch...

Cartoonist laureate says world has changed, accepts gay work

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont's new cartoonist laureate has made a career out of illustrating the complexities of same-sex relationships and says the world has changed around her and is now much more accepting of her work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Mar 30 Safe Space Snowfl... 9
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC