Alison Bechdel visits the Statehouse ...

Alison Bechdel visits the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., where she...

Thursday Apr 6

Alison Bechdel visits the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., where she was appointed Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont, Thursday April 6, 2017. Bechdel also was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant in 2014, which honors people who show "exceptional creativity" in their work and the likelihood of more.

