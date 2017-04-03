Alison Bechdel visits the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., where she...
Alison Bechdel visits the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., where she was appointed Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont, Thursday April 6, 2017. Bechdel also was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant in 2014, which honors people who show "exceptional creativity" in their work and the likelihood of more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 30
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|9
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC