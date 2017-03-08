US and Canadian scientists to study cross-border flooding
MONTPELIER, Vt. - U.S. and Canadian scientists are planning to spend the next five years studying flooding on Lake Champlain and the Richelieu River, which drains the lake north into Quebec, and whether methods can be developed to control future flooding.
