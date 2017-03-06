Twin Valley budget rejected in Whitin...

Twin Valley budget rejected in Whitingham and Wilmington

The Twin Valley school budget was defeated Tuesday after officials and residents complained about a tax rate increase they deemed unfair. Whitingham rejected the budget in a 155-64 vote by Australian ballot on Tuesday.

