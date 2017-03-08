Towns' annual reports plug into the t...

Towns' annual reports plug into the touchscreen age

Monday Mar 6

Travel to town meeting in Hinesburg and you'll hear local leaders explain why the "antiquated, functionally-challenged" highway garage should be replaced with a $3.1 million building and adjacent salt and sand shed "capable of storing nearly a season's supply of material." Then again, you can stay home and catch the pitch online.

