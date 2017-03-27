'Rally for the Planet' on April 12

The Vermont Youth Lobby is planning a "Rally for the Planet" event April 12 at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. It is an opportunity for students to speak to state lawmakers about taking action on climate change, to learn more about the issue and how to be part of the solution, to listen to speakers and meet new people.

