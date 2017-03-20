Officials seek clarity from feds after farmworkers arrested
Wilson Ring, Associated Press Updated 4:14 pm, Monday, March 20, 2017 MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont officials, including the three members of the state's congressional delegation, said Monday they are asking federal authorities to clarify their immigration priorities following the arrests last week of three advocates for farmworkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC