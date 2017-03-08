New England sets records for lowest high temperatures
In Burlington, Vermont, the temperature never climbed past 11 degrees on Saturday, the coldest maximum temperature for the day since 1885. The highest temperature in Montpelier was 8 degrees, four degrees colder than the record set in 1960.
