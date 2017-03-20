'Mini Mud!' returns to Chandler Stage
The 10th annual youth version of Chandler's former Mud Season Variety Show, "Mini Mud!", will be presented Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph. More than 30 youngsters from five communities and two states will share their talents in 20 acts for this annual celebration, with performers randing in age from 7 to 18. Teens Philip Papp and Hunter Dutton of Randolph will tie the show together as an emcee duo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC