'Mini Mud!' returns to Chandler Stage

'Mini Mud!' returns to Chandler Stage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Denton Publications

The 10th annual youth version of Chandler's former Mud Season Variety Show, "Mini Mud!", will be presented Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph. More than 30 youngsters from five communities and two states will share their talents in 20 acts for this annual celebration, with performers randing in age from 7 to 18. Teens Philip Papp and Hunter Dutton of Randolph will tie the show together as an emcee duo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Sat Giz Me Mo Free Stuff 8
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar 2 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC