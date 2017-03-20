'Mini Mud!' returns to Chandler Stage

The 10th annual youth version of Chandler's former Mud Season Variety Show, "Mini Mud!", will be presented Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph. More than 30 youngsters from five communities and two states will share their talents in 20 acts for this annual celebration, with performers randing in age from 7 to 18. Teens Philip Papp and Hunter Dutton of Randolph will tie the show together as an emcee duo.

