Many bills miss crossover cut
Friday began with more than 600 proposed laws up for consideration this year in Montpelier. Now, the vast majority of them are off the table until next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|7
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb 15
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC