Brattleboro activists support Migrant Justice

More than 100 people gathered at Pliny Park in Brattleboro for a public demonstration on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week. John Field participates in a public demonstration at Pliny Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

