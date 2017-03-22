Brattleboro activists support Migrant Justice
More than 100 people gathered at Pliny Park in Brattleboro for a public demonstration on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week. John Field participates in a public demonstration at Pliny Park in Brattleboro on Tuesday for Alex Carrillo, Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez, and Zully Palacios, who were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.
