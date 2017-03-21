At 20, the Green Mountain Film Fest Looks Forward
The Green Mountain Film Festival turns 20 this week with a Friday evening screening of Ken Loach's blue-collar British drama I, Daniel Blake, launching a nine-day movie marathon in Montpelier. But the GMFF isn't dwelling on the past in its anniversary year.
