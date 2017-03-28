Alaska boy wins 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest

An Alaska boy's smelly sneakers earned him the title of "Smelliest Sole" at the Odor-Eaters 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York. Connor Slocombe was adorned with the golden sneaker trophy as his toes poked through the front of his rotten New Balance sneakers at the annual smelly sneaker competition at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.