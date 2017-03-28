Alaska boy wins 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest
An Alaska boy's smelly sneakers earned him the title of "Smelliest Sole" at the Odor-Eaters 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York. Connor Slocombe was adorned with the golden sneaker trophy as his toes poked through the front of his rotten New Balance sneakers at the annual smelly sneaker competition at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC