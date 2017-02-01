What's the Story With Montpelier's My...

What's the Story With Montpelier's Mystery Wall?

Drivers who've waited at the traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 2 and 12 in Montpelier - known locally as Memorial Drive and Northfield Street, respectively - may have noticed a decades-old concrete wall built into the hillside on the intersection's southwest corner. Mostly obscured by vegetation in warmer months, the 30-foot-high slab is clearly visible in the winter, as are its occasional decorations of graffiti and other artistic expressions.

