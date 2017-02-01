What does a new attorney general in V...

What does a new attorney general in Vermont mean for you?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

There's a new leader for Vermont's chief law enforcement office. Investigative reporter Jennifer Costa sat down with T.J. Donovan to find out what you can expect from Vermont's new attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Jan 22 Community Disorga... 23
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC