Vt. city clerk extends invite to Muslim woman denied at border

Friday Feb 10

A Vermont city clerk wants a Muslim woman who says she was denied entry into the United States due to her religion to come to Montpelier. Montpelier City Clerk John Odum confirmed to WCAX he was furious, embarrassed and depressed after learning what happened to Fadwa Alaoui, a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen who lives in Quebec.

