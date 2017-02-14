Vt. city clerk extends invite to Muslim woman denied at border
A Vermont city clerk wants a Muslim woman who says she was denied entry into the United States due to her religion to come to Montpelier. Montpelier City Clerk John Odum confirmed to WCAX he was furious, embarrassed and depressed after learning what happened to Fadwa Alaoui, a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen who lives in Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb 12
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan '17
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC