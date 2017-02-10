Vermont proposing legislation on Trum...

Vermont proposing legislation on Trump immigration orders

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan are going to be releasing proposed legislation opposing President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Scott, Donovan and other members of the governor's newly created Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Cabinet will release details of the proposal Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

