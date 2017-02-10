Vermont proposing legislation on Trump immigration orders
Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan are going to be releasing proposed legislation opposing President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Scott, Donovan and other members of the governor's newly created Civil Rights and Criminal Justice Cabinet will release details of the proposal Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb 8
|Long Island Liberal
|24
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC