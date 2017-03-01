VCFA's MFA in Visual Art Program Pairs Students with Groundbreaking ...
Artist-Teachers, such as feminist art pioneer Harmony Hammond, draw innovative students to the MFA in Visual Art program each year. Artist-Teacher Harmony Hammond with current VCFA MFA in Visual Art student Christa Marquez Smith during the July 2016 residency At the MFA in Visual Art at Vermont College of Fine Arts - the oldest low-residency program of its kind in the country - students develop and challenge their art practice under the guidance of an Artist-Teacher who lives and works in the student's home community.
