Two locals win prizes in poster contest

Two locals win prizes in poster contest

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The poster designed by Perin Patel, grade 11, of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, which won the award for the grades 9 through 12 division. The poster designed by Graciana Maier, grade 7, of Sunderland, which was selected as the winner of the contest for grades 5 through 8. BENNINGTON - Two local students have been selected as winners in the 2017 Green Up Day Poster contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb 8 Long Island Liberal 24
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Washington County was issued at February 10 at 2:25PM EST

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC