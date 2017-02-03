Sticks and carrots in Montpelier

Sticks and carrots in Montpelier

Wednesday

Part of the reason Phil Scott won election to the governor's office as a Republican in a state where Democrats and progressives hold most of the power was that he came across as affable, moderate and a good listener willing to work with the other side to get things done. But you can be a nice guy and still propose a budget that would result in K-12 education program cuts and teacher layoffs.

