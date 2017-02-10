Should Vermont's minimum wage be $15 ...

Should Vermont's minimum wage be $15 an hour?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Community members went back and forth about what effect a $15 minimum wage would have on Vermont's people and economy in a public hearing Thursday night in Montpelier. "Both proposals will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb 8 Long Island Liberal 24
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Washington County was issued at February 11 at 3:47AM EST

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC