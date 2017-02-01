Senate committee hears testimony in B...

Senate committee hears testimony in Bennington on PFOA bills

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

Area residents whose lives were disrupted with discovery of PFOA contamination around a former Bennington factory site provided visiting Senate committee members with a sobering portrait of the financial and emotional turmoil the pollution has wrought. At the suggestion of Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, members of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee traveled here Tuesday for an information-gathering session held at Bennington College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Jan 22 Community Disorga... 23
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC