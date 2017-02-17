Plow trucks out in full force
This slow-moving snowstorm snarled traffic Thursday morning but by noon there were signs the roads are starting to get better. There were still more than 100 plow trucks out cleaning up the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb 15
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb 12
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan '17
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC