Montpelier wants residents to be aware of upcoming projects
The Montpelier The City Council wants residents and others who visit Vermont's capital city to know that there are going to be extensive road and sidewalk projects underway this spring and summer. Officials say residents and visitors must be made aware of overnight work that might be disruptive and they have called for a citywide mailing of information about the projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb 15
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb 12
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC