Monique van de Ven Obituary
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Woodstock for Monique van de Ven who peacefully passed away surrounded by loving friends at her home on Jan. 27. A reception will follow at the church. Friends are encouraged to bring photos of Monique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Jan 22
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC