Letter: Popping the bubble

Thursday Feb 2

Editor of the Reformer: I took the train to Washington to Women's March on Washington and I returned to Vermont with motivation and optimism for the future. In his final speech in Chicago, President Obama said, "we become so secure in our bubbles ..." Yes, Mr. President, that was me! I was so sure a woman would be in the White House! Five days ago, I left my Vermont home on a dirt road with solar panels and the farms on both sides of my property, and took the train to Washington, DC, for the Women's March on Washington.

