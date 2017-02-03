Correction: Vermont Gas story

Correction: Vermont Gas story

In a story Feb. 3 about Vermont Gas Systems Inc. being penalized for its pipeline management, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a settlement was reached between the Vermont Public Service Board and Vermont Gas. The settlement was between the Vermont Department of Public Service and Vermont Gas.

