Communities will discuss possibly become sanctuary towns

Saturday Feb 11

Once a year, Vermont residents take care of town business - as folks have for decades in some New England communities - at town meetings, voting on school budgets, hashing out whether to buy a new firetruck and, at times, voicing their rancor on national issues. At this year's meetings next month, several towns will take up whether to become sanctuary communities, as other cities have done, in response to President Donald Trump's plans on immigration.

