Celebration of life planned for U-32 teacher
Laure Angel, 36, a social studies teacher at U-32 Middle and High School, died Sunday after authorities say she lost control of her snowmobile on a VAST trail in the town of Lewis. A celebration of her life is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington.
