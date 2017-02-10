Celebration of life planned for U-32 ...

Celebration of life planned for U-32 teacher

Laure Angel, 36, a social studies teacher at U-32 Middle and High School, died Sunday after authorities say she lost control of her snowmobile on a VAST trail in the town of Lewis. A celebration of her life is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington.

