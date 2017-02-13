Canadian college student denied entry at Vermont border
A 19-year old Canadian college student on his way to a track meet in Boston has been refused entry into the United States. "The official reason is, i don't have a boarding card or valid visa or passport, but my Canadian passport expires in 2026.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan '17
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC