Winner of Montpelier 'net zero' competition announced

"Team Bridges," a group of 12 professional from 10 companies and organizations was awarded the $10,000 prize Thursday after coming up with the best way for their community to go "net zero." Team Bridges was selected as one of five finalists and voted as the winner by more than 650 Montpelier residents.

