Wilmington andstate agree on rumble strips
Wilmington is ready to rumble after plans from the state were reviewed. Initially, the town had worried about the proposed installation of rumble strips as 24 miles of Route 9 are set to be repaved from the town lines of Bennington to Marlboro next summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Jan 14
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC