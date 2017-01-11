Vermont Senate honors 48 years of service of ex-Sen. Doyle
The 90-year-old Doyle was honored on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the body he joined after the 1968 election, the same year Richard Nixon was elected president. Doyle, a Republican from Montpelier, lost a re-election bid in November, coming in fourth in a race for three seats representing Washington County in the 30-member Senate.
