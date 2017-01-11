Vermont Senate honors 48 years of ser...

Vermont Senate honors 48 years of service of ex-Sen. Doyle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The 90-year-old Doyle was honored on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the body he joined after the 1968 election, the same year Richard Nixon was elected president. Doyle, a Republican from Montpelier, lost a re-election bid in November, coming in fourth in a race for three seats representing Washington County in the 30-member Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Dec 24 Go Blue Forever 20
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Dec '16 Jail4 Billary and... 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC