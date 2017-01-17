The Global Consequences of the U.S. Opioid Epidemic

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., a location enduring the opioid drug epidemic. Harriet Ryan , investigative reporter for The Los Angeles Times , joins us to discuss her three-part series, co-written with Lisa Girion and Scott Glover, about OxyContin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.