Syrian immigrant, now US citizen asks...

Syrian immigrant, now US citizen asks Rutland to give refugees a chance

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Khatibs are one of two families among the first of 110 refugees set to be relocated in Rutland, but it's a process in jeopardy by the president's promise to halt the rest of the families from arriving. "I am disheartened, but not defeated," said Marsha Cassel with Rutland First, a group organized to welcome the refugees and get them settled with clothing and furniture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Jan 22 Community Disorga... 23
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC