Suspect in fatal Northfield fire agre...

Suspect in fatal Northfield fire agrees to plead guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Vermont man charged with helping start a Northfield fire that killed one person and injured another is due in court next month, where he is expected to plead guilty. A plea agreement filed last week in U.S. District Court in Burlington says 34-year-old Jonathan Zampieri, of Montpelier, agreed to plead to two charges stemming from the Dec. 13 fire that killed 22-year-old Brittany Burt and injured 26-year-old Efren Serrano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Jan 22 Community Disorga... 23
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC