Sullivan | Board of Ed. needs limits on rulemaking

Shortly after the election last November I had the privilege of meeting with our new House Speaker, Mitzi Johnson, for several hours in Peru. Speaker Johnson is going to provide inspired leadership in Montpelier during this legislative session.
