Sisters lead Vermont appropriations p...

Sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Democrat state lawmakers Rep. Catherine "Kitty" Toll, left, and her sister Sen. Jane Kitchel talk at the Statehouse in Montpelier. The sisters each lead their respective chambers' appropriations committees, and still live just a few miles from where they grew up in Danville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Jan 14 Go Blue Forever 22
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Jan 13 Moscowman 3
Mikela Underwood missing Jan 7 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC