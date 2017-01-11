Report: Number of young Vermont kids ...

Report: Number of young Vermont kids in custody soars

MONTPELIER, Vt. - Young children in Vermont have been placed in protective state custody at soaring rates largely because of the opiate epidemic, an annual report released Wednesday shows. Building Bright Futures, a public-private partnership, produced the report on the status of young children and families that included placements with the Vermont Department of Children and Families.

