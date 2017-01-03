Police: Man arrested for string of bu...

Police: Man arrested for string of burglaries in Montpelier

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say he is the same person they arrested last month for stealing an ATM from Mazza's Farmstand in Colchester. Panic at a Florida airport hit close to home as we learned UVM athletes had to run for safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montpelier Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikela Underwood missing Sat Anonymous 2
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Dec 24 Go Blue Forever 20
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Dec '16 Jail4 Billary and... 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Nov '16 WATCHDOG 6
Cough Syrup and Opioids Available Nov '16 Connect 1
See all Montpelier Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montpelier Forum Now

Montpelier Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montpelier Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Montpelier, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC