Police: Drunk driver nearly hit Plattsburgh store
New York State Police say Navro Deere, 23, of Morrisonville, crashed his Jeep, stopping just short of hitting the building. Police say Deere's blood alcohol content was 0.32 percent-- more than three times the legal limit.
